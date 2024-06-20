Experience The Magic Of Matariki In Tauranga

Matariki celebrations are underway across the Bay with a star-studded event programme, Matariki Te Tauranga o ngā Waka.

Get the whole family together this Saturday, 22 June and head along to the Matariki Whānau Day at The Historic Village. There’s something for everyone. Visit art exhibitions, watch Māori performers, shop from the mākete (market stalls) or Village shops, join in The Purple Lab waiata (singing) workshops or kanikani (dancing) demos & workshop, share your aspirations for the coming year or pay tribute to those who have passed.

Learn more about the cultural richness of our region at the Matariki – Te Kete ā Rohe (Cultural Connections) two-day workshop, taking place next Tuesday, 25 June and Wednesday, 26 June. This event encompasses an interactive day in a classroom environment followed by a bus tour visiting significant sites to Tauranga Moana hapū and iwi. Numbers are limited so register now!

Get your sing on at Waiata Wēnerei, taking place at He Puna Manawa (Tauranga City Library), next Wednesday 26 June from midday. Sing along to your favourite waiata Māori, local anthems, waiata Matariki, and some old-school throwbacks. Led by Jeremy Hantler of local legends The Harmonic Resonators and supported by the Waiata Wēnerei crew from Tauranga City Council. Just turn up and join in!

Explore the many Matariki exhibitions on show at The Incubator at The Historic Village, including Darlene Walters: an exhibition of handwoven muka fibre, Hauora: an exhibition by Pip Lewis, Tae Ako – Whenua Student Rōpū Exhibition, and Huia Kaimanawa o Ngāti Pūkenga – an exhibition of Ngāti Pūkenga kaumātua by Tauranga Moana photographer, Ngāwaiata Sellars. More art exhibitions can be found on the mymatariki.co.nz website.

Next week, local schools and youth groups have the opportunity to dive into Matariki ki Mauao - engaging workshops themed around ‘Waitī Waitā: Pathways of Water. Workshops- encompass traditional waka hourua voyaging, the art of traditional fishing, the life-cycles of tuna (eels) and inanga (whitebait) and much more.

We’ll provide another update next week about events taking place on the Matariki public holiday, Friday, 28 June.

