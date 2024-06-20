Power Outage Update Whangarei District Council

Power Outage June 20 2024, 4.55pm

Many people across the District are preparing for a night without power.

The outage has also affected public services.

Please continue to conserve water and limit use of wastewater, like toilet flushing.

Please limit travel and take extra caution at intersections.

Please stay out of rivers and the harbour as there may be sewage spills.

Power has now been restored to some of Whangarei’s water treatment plants and pump stations. Most households on our network should have water supply, however some customers fed by booster pump stations which are affected by the power outage may still be experiencing low pressure or no water.

If you are currently unable to access water and need to have water available urgently, please contact us on 09 430 4200.

Avoid swimming as there may be sewage spills in the harbour and rivers. The pumps that move sewage through our pipes to the wastewater treatment plan have been out during the power cut. This means holding tanks will be filling, and they may overflow into waterways.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

