Update On Northland Power Cuts - 5:30pm

Transpower is calling on those in areas from Warkworth northwards who have power to conserve it until full electricity supply can be restored to the region, which will be tomorrow afternoon at the earliest.

Transpower has been able to restore some power to Northland after supply to the region was cut this morning. However, it is unable to supply all of the region and will instruct local lines companies to reduce power use on their networks where necessary.

A time for returning full supply has not yet been determined but it will take until late tomorrow at the very earliest. We will provide an update tomorrow morning when we have further advanced engineering of options.

People from Warkworth northwards who do have power can help by conserving power, enabling the available supply to go further.

Some examples of how those in impacted areas who do have power can help are:

turn off heaters and lights in rooms you are not using

use large appliances sparingly (such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers)

charge electric vehicles only as needed.

People with power should stay warm by heating rooms they are using. However, they could consider turning down the temperature slightly (1-2 degrees).

Transpower has launched a full investigation into why the tower fell. The tower was undergoing routine maintenance at the time. The crew doing the work are safe and unharmed. We are grateful for the patience and support of the landowners whose property we are working on.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure those impacted that we are working to restore power to everyone as quickly as possible.

More updates will be provided on Transpower’s website and Facebook page. People can also check the websites of their local lines company (Top Energy, Northpower or Vector) for up-to-date outage information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

