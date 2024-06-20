Health Advice About Possible Wastewater Overflows
Advice from National Public Health Service – Northern region
The Te Tai Tokerau power outage may impact wastewater pump stations, leading to the overflow of sewage into the sea. You can get very sick from contact with human sewage.
Here is important public health advice.
- Please stay away from beaches and rivers around Whangārei and Bream Bay or wherever there are warning signs.
- Do not swim or wade in the water.
- Please do not gather shellfish from these beaches.
- If in contact with contaminated water, wash the affected area with soap and water as soon as possible.
- Please ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 if you have been in contact with contaminated water and have gastro illness or eye, ear or skin infections.
- Please check Safeswim for up to date information.
www.safeswim.org.nz