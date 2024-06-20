Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health Advice About Possible Wastewater Overflows

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Advice from National Public Health Service – Northern region

The Te Tai Tokerau power outage may impact wastewater pump stations, leading to the overflow of sewage into the sea. You can get very sick from contact with human sewage.

Here is important public health advice.

  • Please stay away from beaches and rivers around Whangārei and Bream Bay or wherever there are warning signs.
  • Do not swim or wade in the water.
  • Please do not gather shellfish from these beaches.
  • If in contact with contaminated water, wash the affected area with soap and water as soon as possible.
  • Please ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 if you have been in contact with contaminated water and have gastro illness or eye, ear or skin infections.
  • Please check Safeswim for up to date information.

www.safeswim.org.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 