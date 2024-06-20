Health Advice About Possible Wastewater Overflows

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Buy New Planes For The PM

Its not often that one has to agree with Judith Collins, but yes, it would indeed cost “hundreds of millions of dollars” (at least) to buy replacement aircraft to fly the Prime Minister on his overseas missions of diplomacy and trade. And yes, the public might well regard that spending as an extravagance when they’re doing it hard. Did 5,000 people lose their jobs in the public service so that the PM and the boardroom bosses can fly around the world reliably, in comfort?