Two Men Arrested In Relation To Rotorua Incident

Detective Sergeant Jonathon Brady:

Two men are before the courts on violence charges after search warrants in Rotorua which saw a firearm seized.

The arrests spring from an incident on Tuesday 18 June, when Police were called to an address on Reeve Road, following reports of an assault.

Upon arrival at the address, a number of gang members aggressively approached Police, surrounding the Police vehicle to obstruct officers from returning to it.

The behaviour grew threatening, leading to an officer presenting a Taser, however it was not discharged.

More gang members then came out of the house to confront Police, with one male threatening to retrieve a firearm.

Police made the decision to leave the address for safety reasons, and as a result were unable to investigate the reported assault at the time.

Police were simply trying to do their job, and the behaviour of these people is simply unacceptable.

However, in follow-up inquiries, Police executed search warrants at three addresses in Rotorua earlier today, in relation to the events of 18 June.

At the first address, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour, obstruction, unlawful assembly to disturb the peace, threatens to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm. A firearm was located and seized.

A second male, aged 19, was located at a second address and arrested for disorderly behaviour, obstruction and unlawful assembly.

A slug gun was located and seized from a third address. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Both arrested men are due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on Friday 21 June.

Rotorua Police will continue to investigate and follow up these types of incidents to hold offenders to account, and ensure our community remains safe.

