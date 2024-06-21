Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Full Restoration Of Power To Northland Expected Over Weekend

Friday, 21 June 2024, 8:21 am
Press Release: Transpower

Power has now been restored to the majority of residential customers in Northland. However, there is still insufficient power available for everyone in the region at peak times.

Engineering teams have been working through the options to restore full supply to Northland. Transpower had initially hoped to be able to lift the fallen tower to restore one 220kV circuit by Friday afternoon. It is now clear the best option is to put in a temporary tower and lift a circuit across to it. This is complicated and complex work, and it is now expected it will be completed late Saturday or early Sunday.

Electricity demand is much less on weekends and Transpower expects that the 110kV line and local generation should be able to supply all of Northland over the weekend. Lines companies will still be instructed to manage load during peak times on Friday due to the restrictions in the amount of power that can be supplied to the region.

Transpower asks those in areas from Warkworth northwards who have power to continue to conserve it during peak times on Friday (6am to 9am and 5pm to 9pm).

Some examples of how those in impacted areas who do have power can help during the peaks are: 
• turn off heaters and lights in rooms you are not using 
• use large appliances sparingly (such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers) 
• charge electric vehicles only as needed.

People with power should stay warm by heating rooms they are using. However, they could consider turning down the temperature slightly (1-2 degrees).

We thank all those that conserved power last night to ensure as many people as possible could have power. We apologise to those impacted and assure them that we are working hard to fully restore power to everyone as quickly as possible.

More updates will be provided on Transpower’s website and Facebook page. People can also check the websites of their local lines company (Top Energy, Northpower or Vector) for up-to-date outage information.

