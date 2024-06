Pedestrian Dies Following Westgate Crash

A pedestrian who was critically injured following a serious crash in Westgate last week has died.

Police responded to the crash involving the pedestrian and a vehicle on Westgate Drive at 4.23pm on Friday 14 June.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital but sadly died yesterday.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

