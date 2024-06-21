Auckland Trains Running On Saturday Night For Rugby Fans, Says Union

Auckland rail workers have temporarily lifted industrial action on Saturday 22 June to make sure the public get safely to and from the big game.

Saturday night features a sold out Blues v Chiefs match for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific Final at Eden Park.

Hundreds of rail staff have been taking partial industrial action this month to progress negotiations with their employer, rail operator Auckland One Rail (AOR.)

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Todd Valster says the union workers didn’t want to disrupt a big night for thousands of fans who will be getting around town on rail.

“If there are disruptions on Saturday it will not be because our industrial action. Most of the disruptions since we started action on 8 June have been attributed to industrial action but we disagree, as our members have continued to work their rosters.”

“Our action is about maintaining good conditions for workers, thus providing a safe and sustainable rail service for the people of Auckland.”

Discussions with AOR this week resulted in RMTU members having flexibility with shifts and overtime on Saturday, in exchange for some progress with bargaining claims.

The partial industrial action will continue on Sunday 23 June.

Mr Valster says the union bargaining team will be working hard to get outstanding issues resolved next week. More than 500 union workers are employed by AOR.

Bargaining has gone on for nine months and following a secret ballot, industrial action at AOR commenced on 8 June, including an overtime ban and refusal to work shifts that vary from master roster hours and shift content.

Mr Valster says key issues include maintaining weekend work life balance for Locomotive Engineers/Train Drivers.

