Kāpiti Coast Heritage Fund Open For Applications

Landowners with heritage features on their properties are invited to apply for funding to help manage or protect these taonga.

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Heritage Fund, established to support landowners to look after ecological, geological, historical, and cultural sites on their land, is open until 29 July.

Team leader environment and ecological services Andy McKay says applications must fall into one of four categories:

preservation (either physically or by covenant),

riparian management,

heritage feature management (like planting or pest control), and

research or education projects that help tell Kāpiti Coast’s heritage stories.

“We’re looking for projects that protect or enhance the special and unique places we have across the Kāpiti Coast,” Mr McKay says.

“We’ve supported some great environmental and cultural projects over the years, ranging from animal pest control and planting programmes to supporting the creation of a visitor destination centred around Mirek Smíšek’s ceramic kilns at Te Horo.

“This kind of work has many benefits. It can boost biodiversity, improve water quality and celebrate our rich cultural heritage.”

Previous recipient Peter Kiernan has used funding to help with the well-established Kotukutuku Restoration Project, which aims to restore mature lowland kohekohe and kānuka forests in an area of bush alongside Waterfall Road.

The project involves pest control in the fenced area and has seen great success as predators are controlled and birds and bush flourish.

The group is now looking to establish a population of Rifleman birds in the area, if iwi supports the proposal and the Department of Conservation issues a final approval.

“The hope is that over time the birds will populate the area all the way to Upper Hutt,” Mr Kiernan says.

“The residual population of Rifleman in the ranges between Paraparaumu and Upper Hutt need replenishing.

“We greatly appreciate the support of the Council and other agencies in this work. It is only through the support of these entities that we can continue in our endeavours to protect and enhance these forest communities.”

Mr McKay says this is one example of the kind of work the Heritage Fund can support.

“This is a special project that we’ve been proud to support, alongside a host of others. This important mahi improves Kāpiti for people and nature.”

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/heritage-fund/ for more information and to find application forms. Applications close on 29 July 2024.

