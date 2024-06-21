Latest Stage Of Waipawa Gravel Extraction Underway

Machinery extracting gravel downstream from the Waipawa Bridge. Photo/Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is pleased to announce that the latest stage of gravel extraction is underway around the Waipawa township.

Council contractors started work downstream from the Waipawa Bridge on the Waipawa River this week, with more extraction to start upstream later this month.

This work aims to remove approximately 33,000m3 of gravel from around the Waipawa township. The Council has already extracted 801,639m3 from various sites across the Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme over the past four years.

“Undertaking gravel extraction for this area is hugely important,” says HBRC Group Manager – Asset Management Chris Dolley.

“The focus of this work is to reduce the risk of flood and erosion damage, while also aiding the sustainable management of the river.”

This work is the latest stage of an $8m project that’s funded from both Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit ($5.12m) and the Upper Tukituki Scheme ($2.88m) through the Infrastructure Reference Group.

This latest stage of work aims to be complete by Nov 2024.

For further information, please contact us at project.enquiries@hbrc.govt.nz

