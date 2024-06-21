Operation Haumaru: Additional Arrest Following New Lynn Aggravated Robbery

A man will face court today for his alleged role in an aggravated robbery in New Lynn last month.

This week, Police made their tenth arrest in regards to a spate of assaults and aggravated robberies which occurred across west Auckland in April and May.

These arrests are part of Operation Haumaru which has been ongoing in the area.

This week a search warrant was conducted at a property in New Lynn for the last outstanding offender.

A 21-year-old man is appearing in the Waitākere District Court today, charged with an aggravated robbery on Totara Avenue on 5 May.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, the Area Prevention Manager for Waitematā West says: “The level of violence seen in all of these incidents was appalling.

“Our Criminal Investigation Branch has worked hard to prioritise these investigations, identify and hold those committing these crimes to account.

“What we have seen is a small group of mostly young offenders that have committed a high level of harm.

“We want to reassure the community that Police are continuing to conduct reassurance patrols at transport hubs, as well as ongoing prevention work with partner agencies and schools.”

