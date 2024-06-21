Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Grenada North Park Upgrades

Friday, 21 June 2024, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Concept designs to upgrade Grenada North Park are being developed and the community is invited to have their say on this multi-functional sports and recreation site.

The much-anticipated plan is to create an attractive, functional and well-utilised sports and recreation park which caters for the growth in the northern suburbs. With priorities including sports fields that are usable all year-round, creating space for informal recreation, and improving pedestrian access.

The next step in the project involves working with local communities, mana whenua and clubs to improve the sports and recreation facilities at Grenada North Park, reflecting the needs of the community, making it more sustainable, and fit for the future.

Feedback to help shape concept plans for the park include:

1.new artificial sports field

2. refurbishment of other fields

3. entrance upgrades

4.playground renewal

5.walking and biking tracks

6.furniture and other amenities.

Funding was allocated in Wellington City Council’s 2021-31 Long-term Plan, providing $13.2 million over three years from 2024.

Have your say 
The public are invited to provide feedback about these options in person or online. 
 
Drop-in session: 
Sunday 23 June 
Grenada North Park Clubrooms 
11am–12pm

Online survey: 
Friday 21 June - Friday 5 July 
wcc.nz/grenada-north-park-upgrade

More information can be found on the project page at wellington.govt.nz/grenada-north-park-upgrade.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 