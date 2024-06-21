Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Celebrating Wellington’s Volunteers At The Mahi Aroha Awards 2024

Friday, 21 June 2024, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Volunteer Wellington

Julie Thomson, Volunteer Wellington Regional Manager, Rochelle Stewart-Allen LEAD, Honourable Louise Upston Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector; Jeremy Prentice Mitre 

Volunteer Wellington Te Puna Tautoko hosted the Mahi Aroha Awards 2024 on Thursday 20th June celebrating volunteers in the Wellington Region. The Mahi Aroha Awards are an opportunity honour the collective energies and mana of volunteers and the contributions they make to our communities.

There were over 80 outstanding nominations this year for three award categories presented by the Honourable Louise Upston, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector.

Congratulations to the 2024 Mahi Aroha Award recipients:

  • Mitre10 MEGA Volunteer of the Year Winner – Juliet Clare from Lower Hutt Foodbank
  • Mitre10 MEGA Volunteer of the Year Runner up – Tui Davies from Youthline Wellington
  • Volunteer of the Year Highly commended – Corban Plester from Mountain to Sea Wellington
  • Volunteer of the Year Highly commended – Harita Gandhi from National Council of Women NZ and Wellington Indian Association
  • LEAD Team Governance Winner – Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa / Tu mate Tuatea, me te mate Pōuri o Aotearoa
  • LEAD Team Governance Runner up – Vogelmorn Community Group
  • Employee Volunteer Community Team Winner – Salesforce and House of Science (Wellington Branch)
  • Employee Volunteer Team Runner up – Spencers and Kaibosh
The awards were supported by Mitre 10 MEGA and LEAD Centre for not-for-profit Leadership and Governance.

Gail Marshall, Volunteer of the Year 2023, spoke about co-founding the Community Comms Collective and the impact of their mahi supporting the community sector.

The Kapa Haka group from Karori Normal School gave a wonderful performance which the guests thoroughly enjoyed.

The Hon Louise Upston Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector was a speaker and presented the awards:

“As we look to the future, I want to confirm this Government’s commitment to seeking ways to enable communities to thrive and be at the forefront of their own successes. This will best happen when community, government and business work together for aligned outcomes that strengthen our society.

Your dedication to your communities is inspiring, and your efforts do not go unnoticed. Whether it's organising events, implementing projects, or advocating for change, your tireless contributions make a real difference in the lives of those around you.”

