Person Hit By Car On Ghuznee Street Dies - Further Information Sought

Friday, 21 June 2024, 6:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd:

The person who was critically injured after being struck by a car on Ghuznee Street, Wellington on Monday has sadly died.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

Police investigating the matter are still wanting to hear from anyone who was travelling on or near Ghuznee Street around 10:50pm on Monday 17 June, including any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at that time.

Police are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward, so we can understand the circumstances that have led to this tragedy.

If you have any information that can assist, contact Police by calling 105, or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240617/0598.

