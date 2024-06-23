Investigation Launched Following Attempted Robbery, Auckland

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan, Auckland City Police:

Auckland City Police are making enquiries after an attempted robbery in Mt Albert late last night which left one person critically injured.

At about 10.10pm, two men entered the Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Road intending to rob the premises.

An altercation took place, during which three people were injured.

One of those people is now in a critical but stable condition.

A second is in a moderate but stable condition.

A scene guard is in place and scene examination will be carried out today.

The investigation is in its early stages, and enquiries are ongoing to locate these offenders and hold them to account.

Anyone with information who we have not yet spoken to is urged to get in touch.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 240623/8649.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

