Fire, Hamilton - Waikato

People are being asked to steer clear of a fire on Maeroa Road in Hamilton as emergency services work at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the building fire about 2:10pm. It’s understood one person is being medically treated.

There are some cordons in place on Maeroa Road, and people are asked to avoid the area for now.

