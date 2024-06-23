Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Robbery, Papatoetoe

Sunday, 23 June 2024, 8:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are making enquiries following a robbery at a Kolmar Road store in Papatoetoe, reported around 5:45pm.

The Eagle helicopter responded to the area, however the offenders left in a vehicle prior to arrival and were not located.

One person in the store has been seriously injured after being assaulted, and was being transported to hospital.

Inspector Keki Wilson says: “Police are working to piece together exactly what occurred, we are speaking with a number of witnesses and will conduct a scene examination.”

“Violent incidents like these rightly cause concern, and Police is committed to holding offenders to account.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the offenders and their vehicle,” says Inspector Wilson.

If you have any information that may assist in locating those involved please contact Police on 105 and reference event number: P059142364.

