Safer Speed Limits From Today On SH11 Kawakawa To Paihia And SH1 Kawakawa To Whangārei

Safer speed limits are in place from today on short sections of State Highway 11 (SH11) between Kawakawa and Paihia and State Highway 1 (SH1) between Kawakawa and Whangārei.

This is part of a phased approach the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is taking to implement speed limit changes on targeted sections of state highways in Northland. These changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships and schools, and involved extensive community engagement and input.

On SH1, reduced speeds will apply to 3 small sections of road through Kawakawa township, on Western Hills Drive around Whangārei Boys’ High School, and through Hukerunui around the Crows Nest Road intersection.

On SH11, changes include reduced speed limits through Paihia and Te Haumi, and on a 1km stretch past Bay of Islands College.

The government is working on new speed limit rules that will provide direction for future work. Appropriate consideration has been taken to ensure speed changes are consistent with the draft rule, currently out for consultation. These changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships and schools and involved extensive community engagement and input.

For more information, please visit: Northland and north Auckland speed reviews project

