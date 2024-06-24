Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer Speed Limits From Today On SH11 Kawakawa To Paihia And SH1 Kawakawa To Whangārei

Monday, 24 June 2024, 10:32 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Safer speed limits are in place from today on short sections of State Highway 11 (SH11) between Kawakawa and Paihia and State Highway 1 (SH1) between Kawakawa and Whangārei.

This is part of a phased approach the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is taking to implement speed limit changes on targeted sections of state highways in Northland. These changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships and schools, and involved extensive community engagement and input.

On SH1, reduced speeds will apply to 3 small sections of road through Kawakawa township, on Western Hills Drive around Whangārei Boys’ High School, and through Hukerunui around the Crows Nest Road intersection.

On SH11, changes include reduced speed limits through Paihia and Te Haumi, and on a 1km stretch past Bay of Islands College.

The government is working on new speed limit rules that will provide direction for future work. Appropriate consideration has been taken to ensure speed changes are consistent with the draft rule, currently out for consultation. These changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships and schools and involved extensive community engagement and input.

For more information, please visit: Northland and north Auckland speed reviews project

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

  • Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztaakl
  • Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nztaaklnth
  • Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
  • Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 