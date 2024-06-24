Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Rain, Wind And Waves For The East Coast

Monday, 24 June 2024, 12:42 pm
Forecast: MetService

Covering period of Mon 24 - Thu 27 June:

MetService has issued Severe Weather Watches and Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain around Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay during Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A low pressure system is forecast to develop off the East Cape and looks to bring a run of wet and windy weather to eastern areas this week with dangerous coastal conditions expected from Tuesday evening. The mix of large swells, strong winds and heavy rain are likely to cause disruptions around the coast, to the roads and potentially the power network,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris warns.

The southeast swell direction could mean significant waves into the Gisborne Harbour so boaties are advised to check their moorings. Coastal communities should expect waves to run further up the beach around the high tides Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Generally, the conditions look to ease on Thursday but it’s not until Friday that winds settle, and clear skies return to the East Coast.

The rest of the country is in for mostly settled conditions by comparison, but some rain will spread down the east coast of the South Island around Wednesday.

By the end of Thursday, a band of rain from the Tasman Sea looks to touch down in Fiordland. This is forecast to shift across the South Island on Friday and the North Island on Saturday. This means that Matariki weekend may start on a damp note for some people, but high pressure is due after the rain so settled weather should also be seen nationwide.

© Scoop Media

