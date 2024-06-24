Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Bare Feet TV Series Delegation Visits Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Monday, 24 June 2024, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Tataki Auckland Unlimited

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is delighted to welcome the delegation from the TV series Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland from 21 to 28 June 2024. The Emmy® Award-winning host and executive producer, Mickela Mallozzi, will be filming episodes showcasing significant traditional and contemporary Māori cultural practices and performing arts during the Matariki celebrations.

The visit, anchored by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei with Kaitiaki Dane Tumahai, aims to promote New Zealand as a visitor destination to a North American audience.

This follows the strongest ever December-January summer period for US visitor arrivals into New Zealand, up 4 percent on the pre-pandemic high of 2019-2020, and up 31 percent on the 2022-2023 December to January period. This corresponds with New Zealand also enjoying the strongest ever connectivity with North America, and a favourable exchange rate, and underscores the growing interest and potential of the North American market for Auckland’s tourism sector. 

Bare Feet highlights the diversity of dance and cultural heritage worldwide, making it a perfect platform to showcase the rich Māori culture of Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

