Reckless Rider On Desert Road Caught

Monday, 24 June 2024, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man who allegedly rode a newly purchased sports motorbike at speed through the Desert Road north of Waiouru, has been caught.

At 3.15pm yesterday, a Road Policing officer clocked the motor bike travelling at an excessive speed travelling south along State Highway 1 (SH1).

Wanganui-Ruapehu Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Phil Weaver says a Road Policing unit recorded the vehicle travelling well in excess of the posted speed limit near Waiouru.

“A Police check point was set up on SH1 just outside the Waiouru Military Base, and they observed the speeding bike slow down briefly.

“It was signalled to stop just past the Army base, however it has failed to do and continued to travel at high speed away from Police.”

Inspector Weaver says “The vehicle was then observed by an off-duty police officer pull into a rest area just north of Taihape and the rider was later arrested.

“We are thankful there were no injuries to members of our community during this incident.

“This man’s manner of driving was utterly reckless and may have had potential to cause serious harm to a number of people.

“We hope his arrest brings reassurance to our community that we hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”

“I’m proud of the excellent work by all our staff in this matter, which brought this rider to a stop safely.”

The 45-year-old man was charged with three driving-related offences, the bike was impounded and he will appear in the Taihape District Court at a later date.

