Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police 1, Burglar 0 After School Burglaries

Monday, 24 June 2024, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A repeat burglar has failed to pass the test on his ninth alleged break-in at a Mt Roskill school.

Senior Sergeant Alan Rowland, Auckland City West Area Response Manager, says a school in the Mt Roskill area had been the target of eight burglaries in the past two weeks. 

An investigation has been ongoing into these incidents. “On every occasion the school premises has been locked and secured with a monitored alarm. 

“Each time several security checks were undertaken without incident. 

“However on one occasion the alarm monitoring company was notified of an activation into one of the buildings.” 

Senior Sergeant Rowland says during another of the alleged break-ins the offender was disturbed by security, and during another of the incidents the offender had allegedly performed an indecent act in front of a staff member. 

He says Police were notified around 1.30am this morning of a man and woman inside the school ground. 

“Police attended but were initially unable to locate the pair.

“However, a short time later, a unit located the duo and the man was arrested without further incident.

“It’s always disappointing when important institutions such as schools are targeted in this way, but we hope this arrest provides some reassurance to the community that we will continue to hold offenders to account.”

A 37-year-old man was remanded in custody and will reappear in Auckland District Court on 1 July charged with multiple counts of burglary. 

He has also been charged with doing an indecent act.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 