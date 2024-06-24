Police 1, Burglar 0 After School Burglaries

A repeat burglar has failed to pass the test on his ninth alleged break-in at a Mt Roskill school.

Senior Sergeant Alan Rowland, Auckland City West Area Response Manager, says a school in the Mt Roskill area had been the target of eight burglaries in the past two weeks.

An investigation has been ongoing into these incidents. “On every occasion the school premises has been locked and secured with a monitored alarm.

“Each time several security checks were undertaken without incident.

“However on one occasion the alarm monitoring company was notified of an activation into one of the buildings.”

Senior Sergeant Rowland says during another of the alleged break-ins the offender was disturbed by security, and during another of the incidents the offender had allegedly performed an indecent act in front of a staff member.

He says Police were notified around 1.30am this morning of a man and woman inside the school ground.

“Police attended but were initially unable to locate the pair.

“However, a short time later, a unit located the duo and the man was arrested without further incident.

“It’s always disappointing when important institutions such as schools are targeted in this way, but we hope this arrest provides some reassurance to the community that we will continue to hold offenders to account.”

A 37-year-old man was remanded in custody and will reappear in Auckland District Court on 1 July charged with multiple counts of burglary.

He has also been charged with doing an indecent act.

