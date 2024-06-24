Your Ideas, Our Support: Funding For Community-driven Waste Reduction Efforts

Applications are now open for the 2024/2025 Tauranga City Council Resource Wise Community Fund, offering financial support for community initiatives aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability. This is a fantastic opportunity for local groups and individuals to secure funding for projects that will benefit our community by creating a cleaner, greener Tauranga. With grants of up to $25,000 available, individuals, community groups, businesses, iwi and Māori organisations, and educational providers are encouraged to submit applications for waste minimisation projects by the deadline of Friday 26 July.

Building on the success of previous years, which saw impressive contributions from a range of recipients like One Earth Technologies, Mt Maunganui Toy Library, Reuse Aotearoa, Stem Wana Trust, Sustainable Options, and OUTLAST Denim, the Resource Wise Community Fund continues to champion innovative solutions to reduce landfill waste.

Tauranga City Council Manager of Sustainability and Waste Daniel Smith says council wants to give everyone the opportunity to share their ideas and play their part in helping to reduce waste and its impact on our communities.

Aligned with the Waste Management Minimisation Plan 2022 – 2028, the 2024 Resource Wise Community Fund aims to support projects that reduce material consumption, promote reuse and repair, prevent food waste, and identify opportunities to transition to a circular economy.

Grants range from $2,000 to $25,000 from a pool of $100,000. The fund is sourced from the Waste Levy, provided to councils by the Ministry for the Environment for waste minimisation education, and does not impose additional costs on general rates.

Projects funded by the Resource Wise Community Fund must meet specific criteria outlined on the Tauranga City Council website.

Interested applicants can access the online application form, guidelines, and funding criteria at www.tauranga.govt.nz/rwcommunityfund

For assistance with applications, please contact resource.wise@tauranga.govt.nz.

