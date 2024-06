Kingseat Road Roundabout Still Blocked Due To Crash

Police would like to advise that a crash is still blocking the Kingseat Road roundabout with McKenzie Road in Kingseat, Auckland.

The crash involving a truck was reported to us just after midday this afternoon.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but the roundabout is expected to be blocked for several more hours.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays or to avoid the area if possible.

