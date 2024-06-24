Missing Persons Investigation, Marokopa

The offer of $80,000 reward for information leading to the location and safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips will expire at 11.59pm tomorrow, Tuesday 25 June. Police urge people who have credible, current information to come forward now, and not to leave it any longer.

The Police presence in Marokopa will be scaled-back but we will continue to have a dedicated investigation team assessing information and conducting follow-up enquiries. I want to acknowledge the Marokopa community who have made our staff feel welcome in the area over the past fortnight.

We’ve had a steady flow of information since this reward offer was made on Tuesday 11 June, with over 150 new reports of information via phone, email or personal approach to Police staff.

As a result of our enquiries we have identified over 50 reports that we think are worthy of consideration and which are being investigated further.

I cannot provide details while the investigation is ongoing, but we are committed to getting a result as soon as possible. I can confirm that we have identified several locations of interest in Western Waikato that we’re focusing our efforts on.

We continue to have concerns for the wellbeing and safety of Ember, Maverick and Jayda, who have been missing since 12 December 2021, when they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to a location unknown but thought to be in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

If you have credible, current information that could lead to the location and safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda, please email the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail) or contact Police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 211218/5611.

