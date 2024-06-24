Man Arrested, Firearms And Drugs Located At Northcote Property

Police senses paid off after mis-matching plates led to the discovery of firearms and ammunition in a vehicle in Northcote.

At around 12.25am, a Police unit noticed a vehicle with two different number plates in the driveway of a home on Potter Avenue.

Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Todd Moore-Carter, says this vehicle was soon confirmed as stolen.

“Police enquired at the address and the occupant claimed to have no knowledge of the vehicle.

“While we were at the address, Police received a 111 call trying to report another incident unfolding in a neighbouring suburb,” he says.

It was soon established there was no such incident and the call had allegedly come from the Potter Avenue address.

A man at the address was noticed by staff, allegedly in breach of his bail conditions.

“We took a 50-year-old man into custody without incident, and also arrested a 30-year-old woman at the address in relation to the fictitious phone call.

“Our staff searched the stolen vehicle and located a modified pistol firearm, a prohibited firearm magazine, and a substantial amount of ammunition inside.

“A search of the house uncovered a small amount of illegal drugs, scales and approximately $10,000 in cash,” Inspector Moore-Carter says.

A 50-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today facing multiple firearms and drugs charges. No charges have been laid against the woman at this stage.

“I’d like to acknowledge our staff’s diligent work this morning,

“It’s a good outcome for our community that these firearms have been removed from circulation and the pair at the address will both face up to the court.

“Enquiries into the matter are still ongoing,” Inspector Moore-Carter says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

