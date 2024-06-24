Next Steps – Future Transport Network For North West Auckland

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Auckland Transport have now lodged confirmed designations decisions on the Notices of Requirement (NoRs) with Auckland Council for North West Auckland future transport projects.

These long term projects are part of a well-designed, integrated transport network being planned now to transform how people move around the North West in the future. It includes these strategic projects which are anticipated to be delivered in the next 10 to 30 years to support growth:

A future rapid transit corridor between Redhills North and Kumeū-Huapai to enable development of fast, frequent and high-capacity public transport.

A station located at Huapai which will enable residents from the surrounding area to access a park and ride adjacent to the station.

A station located near the Kumeū town centre which will provide access to the station by all types of transport – public transport, walk, bike, scoot, or drive

Provision for a cycling and walking corridor alongside the rapid transit corridor connecting Whenuapai and the northern part of Redhills to Kumeū-Huapai.

A future Alternative State Highway which will be a new route extending the existing North Western Motorway from Brigham Creek Road to State Highway 16 east of Waimauku, supporting the upgrade of the current state highway in Kumeū-Huapai town centre. The Alternative State Highway has been identified as a Road of National Significance in the draft GPS 2024 as a major transport project that, once completed, will support economic growth and productivity, reduce congestion, improve safety, support housing development, and provide a more resilient roading network.

A future new interchange at SH16 Brigham Creek Road to improve access for all areas across the North West. It will create a central connection point for a wide range of transport options, including the Alternative State Highway, new public transport routes via the rapid transit corridor, and new walking and cycling networks, to flow through.

Future upgrades to local transport connections in Whenuapai, Redhills, Kumeū-Huapai and Riverhead.

The decisions on the NoRs follows NZTA and Auckland Transport receiving Council’s recommendation from their independent hearings panel. The hearing was held in August 2023 and Council’s recommendation was issued last December.

Auckland Council will inform submitters and other interested parties of the decisions and the 15-day appeal period. It is anticipated that the designations should be finalised by the end of 2024, subject to resolution of any appeals that are filed.

View a list of the North West NoRs including links to decisions.

These projects are not funded for implementation or construction which we anticipate will take place in the coming decades once funding becomes available.

