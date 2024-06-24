Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Petition Handover To Protect The Ban On Live Exports By Sea

Monday, 24 June 2024, 6:08 pm
Press Release: SPCA

Animal lovers will gather outside parliament at midday tomorrow to formally handover the parliamentary petition demanding the government protect the ban on live export of farmed animals by sea.

The petition led by esteemed retired veterinarian Dr John Hellström ONZM which gathered 47,5000 signatures online with thousands more on paper to be counted, will be handed over to Labour MP Hon. Damien O’Connor.

Mr O’Connor’s work to establish the ban on live export by sea in 2021 was world-leading and positioned New Zealand as a global leader in animal welfare.

The New Zealand public, farmers, trade experts, and business leaders agree with animal advocates that National and Act’s plan to scrap the coveted ban is a repulsive and regressive move for New Zealand and our animals.

What: Petition handover

Where: Parliament lawn

When: 12-1.30pm Tuesday 25 June 2024

MC: Karen O’Leary

Guest Speakers:

Petitioner - Dr John Hellström ONZM

SAFE - CEO Debra Ashton

SPCA - Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale

VAWA - Managing Director Dr Helen Beattie

World Animal Protection - Country Director Ben Pearson

MP receiving the petition - Labour MP Hon. Damien O’Connor

Dr John Hellstrom’s petition is supported by HUHA, SAFE, VAWA, SPCA, Animals Aotearoa, World Animal Protection and End Live Export New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 