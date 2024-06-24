Petition Handover To Protect The Ban On Live Exports By Sea

Animal lovers will gather outside parliament at midday tomorrow to formally handover the parliamentary petition demanding the government protect the ban on live export of farmed animals by sea.

The petition led by esteemed retired veterinarian Dr John Hellström ONZM which gathered 47,5000 signatures online with thousands more on paper to be counted, will be handed over to Labour MP Hon. Damien O’Connor.

Mr O’Connor’s work to establish the ban on live export by sea in 2021 was world-leading and positioned New Zealand as a global leader in animal welfare.

The New Zealand public, farmers, trade experts, and business leaders agree with animal advocates that National and Act’s plan to scrap the coveted ban is a repulsive and regressive move for New Zealand and our animals.

What: Petition handover

Where: Parliament lawn

When: 12-1.30pm Tuesday 25 June 2024

MC: Karen O’Leary

Guest Speakers:

Petitioner - Dr John Hellström ONZM

SAFE - CEO Debra Ashton

SPCA - Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale

VAWA - Managing Director Dr Helen Beattie

World Animal Protection - Country Director Ben Pearson

MP receiving the petition - Labour MP Hon. Damien O’Connor

Dr John Hellstrom’s petition is supported by HUHA, SAFE, VAWA, SPCA, Animals Aotearoa, World Animal Protection and End Live Export New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

