Petition Handover To Protect The Ban On Live Exports By Sea
Animal lovers will gather outside parliament at midday tomorrow to formally handover the parliamentary petition demanding the government protect the ban on live export of farmed animals by sea.
The petition led by esteemed retired veterinarian Dr John Hellström ONZM which gathered 47,5000 signatures online with thousands more on paper to be counted, will be handed over to Labour MP Hon. Damien O’Connor.
Mr O’Connor’s work to establish the ban on live export by sea in 2021 was world-leading and positioned New Zealand as a global leader in animal welfare.
The New Zealand public, farmers, trade experts, and business leaders agree with animal advocates that National and Act’s plan to scrap the coveted ban is a repulsive and regressive move for New Zealand and our animals.
What: Petition handover
Where: Parliament lawn
When: 12-1.30pm Tuesday 25 June 2024
MC: Karen O’Leary
Guest Speakers:
Petitioner - Dr John Hellström ONZM
SAFE - CEO Debra Ashton
SPCA - Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale
VAWA - Managing Director Dr Helen Beattie
World Animal Protection - Country Director Ben Pearson
MP receiving the petition - Labour MP Hon. Damien O’Connor
Dr John Hellstrom’s petition is supported by HUHA, SAFE, VAWA, SPCA, Animals Aotearoa, World Animal Protection and End Live Export New Zealand.