Nau Mai Haere Mai - Northland And The Bay Of Islands Rolls Out Welcome Mat With Free Waitangi Treaty Grounds Admission

To celebrate the reopening of the main SH1 north, Waitangi Treaty Grounds are rolling out the welcome mat with free admission to the grounds in partnership with Northland Inc.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds is throwing open its doors with a free open day on Sunday 30 June, especially for Matariki weekend, followed by free entry for all New Zealanders during the first week of the school holidays (Saturday 6 July – Sunday 14 July).

SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills oƯicially reopens at 11:59pm on Wednesday 26 June after being closed for upgrades since February this year.

“We thank NZTA for their work and are excited to now be celebrating the reopening and want to encourage New Zealanders to visit our unique part of the motu. There’s never been a better time to visit Taitokerau Northland and we are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic Waitangi Treaty Grounds to encourage Kiwis to head north this long weekend or during the school holiday break,” Tania Burt, Head of Destination & Communications for Northland Inc, says.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Chief Executive Ben Dalton said, “It’s been tough having the main road to the region closed for so long. It’s affected our visitation numbers and disrupted our industry and region still recovering from events such as Covid lockdowns and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Matariki is a perfect time to visit the birthplace of our nation as it holds significant cultural and spiritual importance to Māori, and to all New Zealanders. It oƯers an opportunity for reflection, celebration and connection – I couldn’t think of a better time or place to be than the Treaty Grounds.”

All New Zealanders will get free admission during the promotional period, with ID. Admission incudes access to two museums, the historic site and buildings, a Māori cultural experience and guided tour.

For more information on where to go and where to stay, play and dine in the Bay of Islands and Northland, check out Northland Inc’s website: www.northlandnz.com

