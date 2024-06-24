Ruapehu Mayor Urges Action To Save Chateau Tongariro Hotel

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on the public to support a parliamentary petition for urgent government action to save the Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

"The future of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel is uncertain, with crucial decisions pending from government officials," Mayor Kirton stated. "By urging the government to act quickly, we can preserve a treasured piece of our heritage and safeguard its economic and tourism benefits."

"I'm calling on people to rally together, sign the 'Save the Chateau Petition,' and show the depth of support and potential for this iconic and cherished heritage building to the government and prospective investors."

"The Chateau is more than a historic landmark in the World Heritage Tongariro National Park; it embodies cultural significance and economic vitality crucial to the Ruapehu District and New Zealand. Before its closure, it was a major economic driver, employing over 70 staff, attracting high-spending tourists, and contributing around $10 million annually to the local economy."

"The closure in February last year has severely impacted our tourism economy and post-COVID-19 recovery," Mayor Kirton noted. "With international visitor spend in Ruapehu still at only 57% of pre-pandemic levels, compared to the national average of 81%, revitalizing the Chateau is essential for unlocking regional tourism potential and restoring economic vibrancy."

Mayor Kirton highlighted that the significance of the Chateau extends beyond economic considerations. "The Chateau Tongariro Hotel holds deep historical significance for the community, having served as a focal point for social and community events. Its restoration would not only boost economic prosperity but also preserve an essential part of New Zealand's cultural heritage," he said.

The urgent need to save the Chateau is echoed by public concern about its current condition. "There is a strong desire, not only from the local community but also from people across New Zealand and around the world, to see this iconic building saved and restored to its former glory."

"As negotiations continue, it's imperative the government acts swiftly to preserve this national treasure. I urge everyone to sign the petition calling on the government to act swiftly," Mayor Kirton urged.

"Saving the Chateau Tongariro Hotel is not just about preserving its storied past; it's about ensuring a vibrant future where it continues to shine as a beacon of cultural heritage, tourism excellence, and community pride."

Clive Manley

Chief Executive

Ruapehu District Council

Parliamentary Petition link:

Petition of Mayor Weston Kirton on behalf of Ruapehu District Council: Save the Chateau Tongariro Hotel https://petitions.parliament.nz/c9ffd862-08cd-46a0-5a8d-08dc72d04919

