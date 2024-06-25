Lanes Reopen, Māngere - Counties Manukau
Police would like to advise that a section of George Bolt
Memorial Drive,
which was closed earlier due to a vehicle fire, has now reopened.
We thank motorists for their patience.
Its not often that one has to agree with Judith Collins, but yes, it would indeed cost “hundreds of millions of dollars” (at least) to buy replacement aircraft to fly the Prime Minister on his overseas missions of diplomacy and trade. And yes, the public might well regard that spending as an extravagance when they’re doing it hard. Did 5,000 people lose their jobs in the public service so that the PM and the boardroom bosses can fly around the world reliably, in comfort?
The coalition Government is delivering up to 26 cancer treatments as part of an overall package of up to 54 more new medicines, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister David Seymour announced today.
“Family violence is our national shame. While there were encouraging signs of increased reporting and more prosecutions over the past six years, there is still so much more work to do,” Labour’s spokesperson for prevention of family and sexual violence Ginny Andersen said.
The Committee has recommended that the Bill be passed with minor amendments. The bill will create 12 new high protection areas, 5 new seafloor protection areas and 2 extensions to existing marine reserves.
She's revealed new details about the timeline for cancer drug funding, and faced a barrage of questions over climate from MPs.
The Government has announced a record 41 per cent increase in indicative funding for public transport services and operations, and confirmed the rollout of the National Ticketing Solution (NTS) that will enable contactless debit and credit card payments starting this year in Auckland, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.