Police Nab Alleged Parcel Thief Mid-feed

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 12:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man who allegedly stole a week’s worth of dinners from the front door step of a Pukekohe family’s home will now face Court.

Counties Manukau Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the Pukekohe Tactical Crime Unit had been investigating a number of parcel thefts in the area when one report, complete with CCTV, helped identify the alleged offender.

He says the victim made a 105 report on Sunday after noticing their food shopping had been taken from their front door step on Lisle Farm Drive.

“The offending was recorded by home security cameras and the investigation team quickly identified the man.

“The team then executed a search warrant at his home address and arrested him, charging him with burglary.

“During the search warrant, the male in fact was allegedly in the process of eating the evidential material.”

Inspector Hunter says the arrest is a great example of how good home security and quick reporting can lead to holding those responsible to account.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to report it as soon as possible,” he says.

“There are a number of actions people can take to protect themselves from mail theft, including sending parcels to a work address or ensuring you will be at home when they arrive.”

Other top tips to reduce the risk of mail theft include: • Clear your letterbox in a timely manner • Put a hold on your mail delivery if you’re going away • Provide clear delivery instructions for couriers to leave a package safely hidden or secured within your property • Install security cameras and/or security camera messaging near your letterbox or front of property • Where practical consider click and collect over delivery

Suspicious activity can be reported to police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

A 40-year-old man will appear in Pukekohe District Court today charged with burglary.

