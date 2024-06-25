Police’s Use Of Force During The Waikeria Prison Riot Justified

Gordon Campbell: On Cancer Drugs, And The Great Ferries Cancellation Disaster Of ’23

The decision taken last December to cancel the contract for the two purpose-built Cook Strait ferries – without having a Plan B in mind, let alone in place - has been a calamity that’s going to haunt New Zealand for decades to come, long after the Luxon government has been consigned to the dustbin of history. National’s vision has been self-serving, and short term. The cancellation was driven by National’s “need” to finance its tax cuts election bribe. The ferries expenditure was an obstacle to fulfilling that purpose.