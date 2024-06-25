Love Your Dog, Register Your Dog

Loving your dog means that it is fed and watered, has plenty of exercise and a warm place to sleep, right? Well, loving your dog also means registering it.

Dog registration is a big part of dog ownership in New Zealand. The government introduced dog registration in the late 1800s, and it has been in existence ever since.

While fees and some rules are different from council to council, one things stays the same - registering your dog is key to making sure your furry friend can be reunited with you, should it go roaming around the neighbourhood or be displaced during a storm.

Registration and microchipping can be the difference between being reunited within hours or days.

Tauranga City Council Animal Services Team Leader Brent Lincoln says there are often instances where there are dogs in the pound that look very similar.

"They can be the same breed, have the same colouring, and the only way we are able to tell the difference is by the number on the tag around their collar or their microchip.

"The tag is also helpful because it links to the owner in our system, meaning we are able to give them a phone call straight away and can reunite owners with their dogs quicker."

Registration fees have increased for 2024, with the early bird fee being $125. Register your dog after 31 July 2024, and you will pay the 'penalty fee' of $187.50. Failing to register your dog will result in a $300 fine.

Brent acknowledges that dog registration fees are an additional household expense and that prices, in general, have been rising for the past couple of years.

"Unfortunately, we have also been subject to increased costs of doing business, and these costs have been passed on to the dog owner," says Brent.

Council hopes to see more than 15,000 dogs, or 90 per cent of the city's dog population, wearing a new blue registration tag by the end of July.

"Dog registration is part of being a responsible dog owner, and we want to thank the many people in the community who do the right thing and register their dogs. The fees we collect through registrations go straight back to the Animal Services team, which in turn helps to make Tauranga a safer and more dog-friendly city," adds Brent.

What do dog registration fees go towards?

Delivery of owner education and safety programmes in schools and local businesses and at local events.

Dog shelter facilities for the care, welfare and return of lost and stray dogs.

Rehoming/adopting dogs that come into our care.

Investigating complaints about barking, roaming or aggressive dogs.

Installation and maintenance of poo bag dispensers.

Maintaining the dog registration database for more than 16,000 dogs.

Monitoring leash control and dog-prohibited areas.

More information on where your fees go can be found on our website.

To ensure your dog is sporting their blue tag this registration year, head to www.tauranga.govt.nz/dogrego to register your dog or do it in person by visiting one of our customer service centres.

