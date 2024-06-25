Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Kakanui, North Otago, Flood Protection Completed

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 1:35 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Expect fewer flood closures on a low-lying section of SH1 through the Kakanui River flood plain near Maheno, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). The flood-prone section of the main highway has had $3 million of engineering improvements made in recent months, aiming to keep the road open and above water level, even in a one-in-50-year-flood.

The project, built by Oamaru-based Whitestone Contracting, took seven months and delivered on behalf of the Government and NZTA, as part of nationwide work to reduce the risk of natural events such as floods closing key highways.

Keeping communities and businesses connected during flood events is the aim, says NZTA Project Manager Jason Forbes.

The most effective, efficient, and affordable option of those investigated to reduce the flood risk at this location, was retaining the existing highway layout, and raising the road height by slightly over a metre. NZTA modelling showed this would reduce the amount of floodwater covering the highway and result in little if any increases in water on nearby property, given concerns about flooding in this low-lying area.

Jason Forbes commended the Whitestone team for their commitment to getting this project completed ahead of the winter period, while meeting all key requirements and coming in under budget.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

What the project does:

  • Provides greater safety with a wider road and three hundred metres of safety barrier on its western side.
  • Reduces disruptive floods by raising the height of a 350-metre section of SH1 through the Kakanui River flood plain.
  • Delivers new road surfacing and markings.
  • Offers safer and better access to the historic Clarks Mill.
  • Builds a new bridge structure over the existing historic Mill Stream Culvert.

The benefits:

  • Fewer flood-related disruptions, with the highway passable for traffic during one in 50-year floods.
  • Reduced flood-related delays on the main highway between Christchurch and Dunedin.
  • Improved road access to keep communities and businesses connected during major flooding.
  • Greater resilience on a flood-prone, low-lying section of SH1 between Oamaru and Dunedin.

More information can be found here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-kakanui-flood-protection-improvements/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 