Wheelie Bins All Go 1 July

Marlborough’s new kerbside collection begins on Monday with wheelie bins replacing Council rubbish bags.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas said if people within the expanded collection area did not have their new wheelie bin yet, they should contact Council.

“The team at WM New Zealand are working hard to ensure everyone who requires a bin has one and they will be delivering right up until our go live day on Monday 1 July,” he said. To date a total of 35,000 new wheelie bins have been delivered and 2500 new maroon crates for glass.

“The cut off for changing your bin size has lapsed and our team is focussed now on the new and expanded service beginning. If you have a wheelie bin, please use the one you have for now. We can put you on a bin change request list but there is a long wait. If you have special circumstances as to why you need your bin size changed, please contact Council,” Mr Lucas said.

“People should recycle as normal this week using the existing maroon crate. If for any reason you do not have a bin by 1 July, we will ensure that you have a bin in time for your next collection day.”

Council’s black rubbish bags will no longer be collected kerbside, but you can take them to transfer stations, the Waste Sorting Centre or the Resource Recovery Centre in Blenheim.

Waste (red topped bin) is collected one week, recycling (yellow topped bin and glass (maroon crate) the next. To find what week your collection will take place go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/collection-day

Bins need to be kerbside by 7am at least half a metre apart. Make sure they are clear of obstacles and not too close to your neighbours. Don’t overload bins – the lid must close.

For more details download the Antenno app which will keep you up to date with latest news, go to links.marlborough.govt.nz/kerbside-collections or contact Council on Ph: 03 520 7400.

