Te Amorangi ki Mua Working Group For Te Kōtahitanga Formed

Te Amorangi ki Mua Working Group has been formed to carry forward the Kotahitanga kaupapa that was attended by over 3000 people at Omāhu Marae, Heretaunga on May 31. Bayden Barber, Chair of Ngāti Kahungunu says, “It’s important that we don't lose any momentum. Te Amorangi ki Mua Working Group will review the models and kōrero presented at Omāhu and package it into some tangible actions for consideration by our people as a way forward.”

The Hui Taumata was a continuation of hui held around the motu in response to the onslaught of recent government policies to dismantle the Maori Health Authority; roll back the official use of te reo Maori; reverse smokefree legislation; threaten the longevity of recently created Maori wards at local and regional government; repeal provisions in the Oranga Tamariki context developed to stave off the increasing rate of child removal from whanau and hapu authority; and efforts to rewrite Te Tiriti o Waitangi and reframe the underpinnings of the modern Aotearoa New Zealand constitutional framework.

Treaty Lawyer and Te Arawa leader Annette Sykes says, “Planning a coordinated hapu and iwi response is vital to the maintenance of our constitutional status as tangata whenua recognised in He Whakaputanga o Ngā Rangatira o Nga Hapū on Niu Tīreni and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Working Group member and Te Piringa Hapū minita The Rev. Zhane Tāhau Whelan says “Te Amorangi ki Mua talks to the Kahungunu proverb of leadership spearheading the way so that there's a clear path for our people to follow. This group is made up of some of our best thought leaders in Te ao Māori, who will come together to pave a way forward for Te Kōtahitanga o te Iwi Māori.”

Says Barber, “What we did learn from the Hui Taumata was that there is a real appetite for Kotahitanga or Unity as Māori and that we are stronger together. What that Kotahitanga might look like is what this group can help to formulate.”

Ngāti Toa CEO, Helmut Modlik says, “Drawing on the wisdom of our tūpuna, contemporary leadership and ngāi Māori katoa, Te Amorangi ki Mua will seek a model for future unified action to finally realise our moemoea.”

Māori Womans Welfare League National President, Hope Tupara says, “The MWWL recognises that truly successful movements are those that have been achieved through Kotahitanga. Te Amorangi ki Mua Working Group will add to the momentum that is building and with each hui and wānanga, we further the mahi happening now and we strengthen and amplify our collective voice. I reiterate we will not stand for policies and actions that contribute to the demise of Māori.”

Ngāti Wai Chair, Aperehama Edwards says, “With Moana Jackson's guidance, through Matike Mai Aotearoa, it is now time for Te Ao Māori to collectively shape our rangatiratanga sphere. Kotahitanga is crucial. Our mana rangatiratanga, rooted in whakapapa, will define our future.”

Says Barber, “A draft Terms of Reference has been developed and will be one of the agenda items discussed at the groups first hui on July 10. There is plenty to be done which will help inform the next Hui Taumata, once that is confirmed.”

Te Amorangi ki Mua Working Group will work with and is leaving seats open for Ngāi Tahu and Te Kīngitanga. Te Amorangi ki Mua is comprised of the following, Bayden Barber (Chair, Ngāti Kahungunu), Annette Sykes (Treaty Lawyer & Te Arawa leader), Helmut Modlik (CEO, Ngāti Toa Rangatira), Hope Tupara (National President, Māori Womens Welfare League), Raniera Proctor (Chair, Kōhanga Reo National Trust), Aperehama Edwards (Chair, Ngāti Wai), The Rev. Zhane Tāhau Whelan (Te Piringa Hapū), Emma Gardiner (CEO, Ngāruahine), Danielle Harris (CEO, Rangitāne o Manawatū).

