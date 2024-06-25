DCC Approves Responsible Annual Plan 2024/25

The Dunedin City Council’s Annual Plan 2024/25 delivers a responsible budget with funding for the city’s new kerbside collection service and the continuation of critical infrastructure work, Deputy Mayor Cherry Lucas says.

The Annual Plan, approved at today’s Council meeting, sets the rates increase at 17.5% for the 2024/25 year.

Deputy Mayor Lucas says, “We are all incredibly conscious people in our community are doing it tough, and that any rates rise is a tough sell – especially in the current climate.

“I’ve had many sleepless nights, worrying about the impact of this increase on our community, but this is not a budget full of ‘nice-to-haves’.

“The DCC – like other councils – is not immune to the inflationary cost pressures facing many people and organisations, but we need to take responsible decisions when it comes to our core infrastructure and key services, and that is what this budget does.”

The rates increase includes 4.4% for the city’s new kerbside collection service, beginning on 1 July 2024 and funding for other essential services, such as the supply of safe drinking water and wastewater disposal, with higher regulatory requirements to meet.

It also includes increased funding for the maintenance or replacement of ageing infrastructure, which is essential but adds another 5.4% to rates.

The budget also finds room for the Council’s decision to take ownership of the Otago Hockey turf, a 4.3% increase in funding for Tūhura Otago Museum, a $75,000 grant for Dunedin’s Wildlife Hospital, and work to develop a draft Young Person Action Plan.

Much of the rest of the increase covers the rising costs of insurance, inflation, depreciation and fuel, which are unavoidable.

“That doesn’t make it any easier for ratepayers, but I want to thank everyone who submitted and shared their feedback on this budget. We have heard you all.”

As attention turns to the 9 year plan process Deputy Mayor Lucas says Councillors and staff can expect to have challenging conversations with each other and the community as efforts are made to bring about a balanced budget during that timeframe.

