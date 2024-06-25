Maritime NZ's RCCNZ Gisborne Search Update 3

The search for the crew of a vessel missing off Gisborne has been postponed until first light tomorrow.

The vessel was reported overdue yesterday (24 June) afternoon. It had three people on-board.

Two of the missing people were spotted by the bulk carrier, African Tiger however, due to the severe weather conditions they were unable to be rescued. The 180m African Tiger was unable to remain on scene due to the deteriorating weather conditions.

Efforts were made by both boats and aircraft to keep track and rescue the two missing people. However, these attempts were not successful due to high winds and seas, and the people are still in the water.

The severe weather impacted rescue efforts significantly.

The NZDF P8 Poseidon dropped a life raft in the vicinity of where the people were in the water. It is not known whether they reached the raft.

Assessments on plans for tomorrow will be made overnight, and efforts will start again at first light.

RCCNZ is working throughout the night to assess drift patterns, source additional onshore and offshore rescue capabilities and continues to make every effort to carry out a successful rescue.

RCCNZ wants to thank those who have been involved and supported the search today, and the thoughts of the personnel goes out to the family and friends of the missing people.

