Fatality Following Collision, Peachgrove Road, Hamilton

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 8:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm that a person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Peachgrove Road, Hamilton.

The collision, reported at around 2.20pm, involved a person on a mobility scooter who was stuck by a vehicle that then left the scene.

The person was transported to Waikato Hospital where sadly, they have died.

Police have subsequently located the vehicle and the driver is assisting Police with enquiries.

Part of the road was cordoned while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, it has now re-opened.

