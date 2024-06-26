Rainbow Wellington Disappointed By Upper Hutt Drag Story Time Cancellation

Rainbow Wellington is deeply disappointed in the actions of some groups, which has resulted in the cancellation of the Drag Story Time event that was planned for the Upper Hutt Library this week.

Drag Story Time involves a performer reading age-appropriate books that specifically promote acceptance, inclusion and valuing the difference in others, while in a family-friendly and light-hearted environment.

Claims made about these events being anything other than this are baseless and misleading to the public.

Incidents such as this distract from the great work that InsideOUT Kōaro and librarians around the country are doing, celebrating rainbow stories and storytellers, during their annual Out on the Shelves campaign.

Rainbow Wellington stands with Willy SmacknTush and the drag community. The level of abuse and intimidation being directed towards rainbow communities, and especially drag artists recently, shows that Aotearoa New Zealand still has a long way to go in addressing stigma, bigotry, homophobia and anti-trans sentiment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

