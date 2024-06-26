Maritime NZ’s RCCNZ Gisborne Search Final Update

The staff at Maritime NZ and its Rescue Coordination Centre want to extend their thoughts and condolences to those impacted by the tragic events off Gisborne this week.

Police have confirmed three people were found deceased overnight on the Mahia Peninsula coastline.

After a fishing party was reported overdue on Monday, a sustained search effort on the sea, in the air and along the coast was undertaken to bring the lost fishermen home.

General Manager RCCNZ, Justin Allan says this was a difficult and complex search and rescue operation.

"Weather conditions in the area were severe, and rescuers went right to their limits to get to the area we received reports the people in the water were, confirm their location and attempt to remove them from the sea.

"Responders from the region, as well as rescue aircraft sourced from across the North Island had to battle atrocious conditions; including swells of up to and at times more than six metres, 50 knot winds and low visibility, showing how determined they were to reach the men in the water.

"Unfortunately, the sea and weather conditions were too severe.

"I want to thank everyone who has been involved, determined volunteers from the local community, family members, Coastguard (Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne), Police, rescue helicopter operators, Surf Life Saving NZ, crew of vessels in the area and the New Zealand Defence Force. This was a very challenging operation, with an outcome nobody wanted. Everyone was united in their drive to get these men home," Justin Allan says.

Again, Maritime NZ and its RCCNZ staff want to pass on their condolences to those impacted by the tragic incident.

