Traffic Delays, Panmure - Auckland City

Motorists are advised of a blockage in Panmure this morning which is causing delays to traffic in the area.

Emergency services are currently responding to an incident on Lagoon Drive where a person is believed to be experiencing a medical event.

At this stage, no roads are closed, however traffic in the area is impacted and motorists are asked to avoid the road or to take an alternate route where possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media