Waikato District Council Calls For Public Feedback On The Gambling Venues Policy

Waikato District Council is calling for members of the community to submit feedback on its Gambling Venues Policy.

The Gambling Venues Policy, which is reviewed every three years, controls the growth of gambling in the district and reflects the views of the local community.

Tony Pipe, Environmental Health Team Leader at Waikato District Council says there are no significant changes to the current policy, which aims to reduce gambling harm in the community whilst balancing entertainment demand and maintaining the current level of community funding.

“We believe our current policy approach provides the best balance between minimising gambling harm and allowing for the recreational use of Class 4 machines, such as pokies and slot machines.

“The policy helps reduce gambling in the district by applying a ‘sinking lid’ approach, specifying where gaming machines can be established, the maximum number machines a Class 4 venue may have, and where these venues can be located.

The Gambling Venues Policy combines the Class 4 Venues Policy (under the Gambling Act 2003) which sets out rules and restrictions for venues wanting to operate electronic gaming machines in the district, and the TAB Venues Policy (under the Racing Industry Act 2020) which sets out rules and restrictions for licensing standalone TAB venues in the district.

Members of the community are encouraged to submit feedback on the policy to ensure Council decision-making is in line with community expectations.

The public will have until 29 July 2024 to provide feedback. For more information visit www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/sayit

