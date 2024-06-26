Gladstone Road Bridge Closed From 12noon To 3pm

Gladstone Road Bridge will be closed between 12noon and 3pm while wood and debris are cleared from underneath it by Waka Kotahi.

Traffic can still use the Peel Street Bridge and the William Pettie Bridge on Rutene Road which will stay open during this time.

Please follow the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page for all weather updates.

For all up-to-date information on local roads please see Council’s website: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/services/roads-and-roadsides/road-information

If you’d like to report any issues please either:

Email service@gdc.govt.nz

Phone 0800 653 800

Use the GDC Fix App on any smartphone

