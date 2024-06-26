Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Sandringham Homicide

Police acknowledge two sentences handed down over the investigation into the aggravated robbery and murder at the Rose Cottage Superette.

On 23 November 2022, tragically Janak Patel lost his life following the violent incident at the Sandringham business on Fowlds Avenue.

Detective Inspector Geoff Baber says he acknowledges the Court’s sentencing of two men in the Auckland High Court today.

Frederick Gilbert Hobson, 36, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15 years, for the murder of Janak Patel, as well as aggravated robbery.

Shane Henry Tane, 44, has also been sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment for aggravated robbery.

“Janak had only recently arrived in Auckland and was helping look after the business for the owner,” Detective Inspector Baber says.

“He was simply doing his job and should not have been subjected to the violent events that unfolded that night.

“While today’s sentencing brings an end to court proceedings, Janak’s family will live with his absence for the rest of their lives.

“No sentence will ever bring Janak home.”

Police also acknowledge the wider Sandringham and retail communities.

“Janak’s murder had a profound impact on the Sandringham community given the superette’s place in the neighbourhood,” Detective Inspector Baber says.

“This community also played an important role in assisting our investigation team in the days and weeks following this incident, and I would like to acknowledge this support.

Detective Inspector Baber says he acknowledges the work of the investigation team.

“The team worked thoroughly to piece together the facts surrounding Janak’s death, with his killer in custody within days,” he says.

“Ultimately they have put these men before the Courts so that they can face the consequences of their violent actions.”

