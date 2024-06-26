Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Statement From The Governor-General - Hawke’s Bay And Tairāwhiti Severe Weather

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Government House

"Having visited Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti just last week, and seeing communities like Te Karaka, Tolaga Bay and Wairoa working so hard to rebuild and strengthen resilience after Cyclone Gabrielle, our thoughts and prayers are with the people we met there, knowing that they are yet again dealing with the devastating impact of flooding, slips, road closures and power cuts".

