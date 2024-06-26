Council Services On Matariki - Friday 28 June

Council's Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm on Thursday 27 June and will reopen on Monday 1 July at 8.30am.

Opening times for the transfer stations, Resource Recovery Centre, Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and the landfill are:

Transfer stations on Friday 28 June

Blenheim

8am to 4.30pm

Picton

8am to 4pm

Havelock

8am to 2pm

Rai Valley

9am to 12pm

Seddon and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on Friday 28 June.

Resource Recovery Centre and Greenwaste Acceptance Facility

8am to 4.30pm

The landfill will be closed on Friday 28 June.

Kerbside rubbish bag and recycling collection

Rubbish bags and recycling crates normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday 27 June. Please make sure your bag and crate are on the kerbside by 7am.

Libraries

Marlborough Library/Te Kahu o Waipuna and Picton Library and Service Centre/Waitohi Whare Mātauranga will be closed on Friday 28 June. Both reopen at 10am on Saturday 29 June.

Bus services

Bus services will not operate on Friday 28 June. Weekend services will operate on Saturday 29 June and normal weekday services resume on Monday 1 July.

