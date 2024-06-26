Surf’s Up At Dairy Flat

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to develop approximately 43 hectares of land in Dairy Flat for the Auckland Surf Park Community.

AW Holdings 2021 Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project includes constructing and operating a surf pool, wellness retreat, accommodation, restaurant, data centre, and solar farm to power the development.

The decision comes 128 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

