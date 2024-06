Name Release - Gisborne Fishermen

Police can now release the names of the three fishermen found deceased on the Māhia coastline this morning.

They were 37-year-old Elwood Higgins of Gisborne, 33-year-old Taina Sinoti of Te Hapara, and 38-year-old Damien Macpherson of Te Karaka.

Police’s thoughts are with their whānau at this incredibly distressing time.

Their deaths will be referred to the Coroner

